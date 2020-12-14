PDM leaders explore ways to save sinking politics, deceive public: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were huddled in Jati Umrah to explore new ways to deceive people and save their sinking politics.

In a tweet, the minister said people would not allow a ‘group of rejected’ to betray them again in any disguise.

رائیونڈ میں آج کے پی ڈی ایم کے اجلاس میں جلسہ کی ناکامی کا ملبہ ایک دوسرے پر ڈالا جائے گا۔ سوچا جائے گا کہ عوام کو دھوکہ دینے اور اپنی ڈوبتی ہوئی سیاسی کشتی کو کیسے بچانا ہے۔ مسترد شدہ ٹولہ کوئی بھی بہروپ بھرلے لیکن عوام دوبارہ دھوکہ کھانے کو تیار نہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 14, 2020

During the meeting, he said, the parties in the opposition alliance passed the buck to one another for their flop show in Lahore.