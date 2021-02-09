LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP): Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the long march idea would prove a nightmare for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), as the opposition parties were directionless and they lack the capacity to hold any march.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SACM said the long march would prove a failure like their resignation threat. March 26 was far away and the corrupt cabal was striving to save its looted money only, she added. In fact, the PDM was a gang of corrupt politicians who have no future.

Similarly, the troika of the maulana, prince and so-called queen could not deceive each other any further and the PDM would disintegrate like a house of cards. People have also recognised the looters and the negative politics of the cabal has come to an end, concluded the SACM.