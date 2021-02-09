file photo

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP): Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the long march idea would prove a nightmare for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), as the opposition parties were directionless and they lack the capacity to hold any march.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the SACM said the long march would prove a failure like their resignation threat. March 26 was far away and the corrupt cabal was striving to save its looted money only, she added. In fact, the PDM was a gang of corrupt politicians who have no future.

Similarly, the troika of the maulana, prince and so-called queen could not deceive each other any further and the PDM would disintegrate like a house of cards. People have also recognised the looters and the negative politics of the cabal has come to an end, concluded the SACM.

ALSO READ  Army has nothing to do with politics, no backdoor contacts with PDM: DG ISPR

