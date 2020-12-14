PDM failed to gather support due to anti-Pakistan agenda:Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has miserably failed to gather masses’ support for their anti-Pakistan agenda.

“Failure of yesterday’s meeting of PDM was the culmination of this movement and would lead to political stability in the country” he said during a joint news conference held here with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr. Shahbaz Gill.

The federal minister said the major reason behind the failure of PDM meeting in Lahore was Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif’s narrative against the army.

Those who were in the parliament need to behave sensibly and rethink about their future strategy.

“The government was not going anywhere with PDM’ rallies and Imran khan will not go anywhere”.

“PDM has no standing anywhere but still we want the door of negotiations to remain open”, he said.

Chaudhry Fawad thanked Lahore for rejecting PDM’s yesterday gathering and conveying their stance with whom they were standing.

“The PDM’s narrative against our national stance can never get support from the masses. They will never succeed in their efforts of provoking people against army”, he said.

The people will never support what is being incited against the army through PDM and Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, he said terming it the major reason of failure of their narrative.

The federal minister said Mahmood Achakzai was on a mission and being used as a tool by external forces. He is against the federation and his controversial statements were against Pakistan.

“Everyone knows the past of Mahmood Achakzai, this generation is against Pakistan. Mahmood Achakzai’s father was the President of the Indian Congress which was against establishment of Pakistan”, the minister stated.

The minister was of the view that “It would be ridiculous to say that Punjab did not fight the war of independence. Infact Punjabis made the most sacrifices in the struggle for independence”.

The federal minister said the Punjabi rulers spoke eye to eye with the British but such realities were above the level of Mahmood Achakzai to understand.

PML-N’s honor is due to the Punjab while surprisingly Members National and Provincial Assembly of Punjab heard the insult of their province yesterday happily.

Chaudhry Fawad said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Lahore and it got much respect in Punjab.

The people of Punjab also gave respect to Zulfiqar Bhutto.

Benazir Bhutto also launched the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) from Punjab.

The minister also stated that Nawaz Sharif and Fazal ur Rehman were on their mission to end parliamentary system in the country.