PBM MD, UAE envoy discuss poverty eradication

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas and United Arab Emirates (UAE) envoy in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi on Thursday discussed ways and means for more collective efforts to eradicate poverty and tackling its causes.

During the meeting, the PBM managing director highlighted the initiatives under the flagship of Government’s Ehsaas Programe for resilient recovery of the vulnerable persons, said a press release.

Underlining the brotherly relations between the two countries, Malik Zaheer Abbas said the welfare projects of UAE in our country were the proof of the kindness and affection to the deprived persons.

He expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for distributing Ration Bags through PBM, among the poor persons during Holy Month of Ramazan. Managing Director PBM also praised UAE ambassador for their kind support to PBM in order to rehabilitate the poor persons with disabilities.

The UAE Envoy, applauding the pro-poor services of PBM, vowed to strengthen link with the organization in social protection area.