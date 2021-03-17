Pb govt adopting measures for providing relief to masses: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Punjab government was adopting all out measures for providing relief to the masses, besides taking across the board action against artificial price hike, profiteers and land grabbers.

Talking to the media, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan on his visit to Lahore, was briefed about the steps being taken by the Punjab government to deal with coronavirus, action against land mafia and overall administrative and law & order situation of the province.

She said the prime minister appreciated the efforts and steps being put in place to deal with COVID-19 by the Punjab government and provision of corona vaccination to health workers and elderly people and instructed to ensure implementation on corona SOPs to protect the people from the virus.

She said the PM was briefed about the availability of flour across the province at Rs 860 per bag with a subsidy of Rs 60 billion. The prime minister was briefed about the supply of flour and sugar at subsidized rate across the province besides allocation of funds amounting Rs 7 billion for Ramzan package to provide subsidy on various edibles to the people, she said, adding the PM directed to conduct crackdown against profiteers and artificial price-hike to ensure availability of household items at subsidized rates.

She said that a subsidy of Rs 120 on 10 kg flour bag while sugar would be made available at Rs 60 per kg at Ramzan Bazaars.

The prime minister was also briefed about the operation against land grabbers as he directed the Punjab government to continue the operation without any discrimination, she said.

The SACM said that delegations of lawyers’ from Punjab and Islamabad also met the prime minister.

The prime minister praised the positive role of the legal fraternity for the provision of justice and assured that health cards would be provided to the lawyers besides establishing lawyers colonies at division level.

The lawyers community would be given quota in housing colonies in Punjab, Islamabad and KP as well.

Dr. Firdous said that the prime minister stressed that ‘koi bhooka na soye’ (nobody sleep hungry) programme launched by the federal government should be extended in Punjab as well to provide free meal to the hungry.

The PM also instructed the ministers concerned to take measures for improving roads infrastructure in the province for ensuring better connectivity, she added.

She said the PM had directed to improve cleanliness in the city and matters pertaining to Lahore Waste Management Company be resolved at the earliest.

The SACM said that as negative narrative of the so-called PDM alliance met its fate, all the energies of the government would be utilized to resolve the problems of masses and for their welfare.