Parliament’s joint session being deferred to build consensus over electoral reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said joint session of the Parliament was being deferred to build consensus with opposition over the legislation pertaining to electoral reforms.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had been asked to contact opposition once again so that a unanimous electoral reforms bill could be introduced [in the Parliament], said the minister in a news statement.

“Electoral reforms are future of the country and we are making efforts in good faith to build consensus over these matters,” he remarked.

He hoped that the opposition would take the crucial reforms into consideration so that a joint action could be opted to for the future of the country.

“However, if this does not happen then we cannot backtrack from the reforms at any cost,” he added.