Parliamentarians announce to donate one-month salary for flood affectees: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the members of Parliament, responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for assistance to flood affected people had announced to give one-month salary in the flood relief fund .

