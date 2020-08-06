Parliament reiterates rejection of India’s August 5,2019 action of illegally occupying Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP): Upon completion of 365 days the joint session of Parliament, in a unanimous resolution on Thursday, reiterated its complete rejection of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and its continued human rights violations aimed at perpetuating its inhuman occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Parliament emphasized that the illegal Indian actions were a blatant violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, bilateral agreements and the precepts of international law.

The Parliament denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) government for taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic, to introduce new domicile rules in the IIOJK in an attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of the region to advance its ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

It declared that the illegal steps to turn the Muslims into a minority in the only Muslim-majority area under illegal Indian occupation, were in clear violation of the UNSC resolutions, bilateral agreements and international law, including the 4th Geneva convention.

The Parliament strongly condemned extra-judicial killings of the Kashmiri youth in fake “encounters” and “cordon-and-search” operations by the Indian occupation forces as well as arbitrary arrests and detentions of senior Kashmiri leaders and activists.

It further condemned the refusal by Indian occupation forces to hand over mortal remains of the Shuhada (martyrs) to their families for proper burial, and burning and looting of Kashmiris’ houses to inflict ‘collective punishment’ on the communities and neighbourhoods.

The Parliament deplored that the Indian occupation forces had partially or completely blinded more than 11,000 Kashmiri civilians, including women and children, through the deliberate use of pellet gun shots, which represented a grave violation of international law and fundamental human rights.

It denounced the fact that to divert attention from grave human rights violations (HRVs) in the IIOJK, the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy caliber mortars and automatic weapons committing more than 1800 ceasefire violations this year alone, resulting in 14 Shahadats (martyrdom) and serious injuries to 138 innocent civilians.

The Parliament appreciated strong statements of support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute from world leaders, reaffirming the “disputed” nature of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the international community, in particular, the United Nations’ responsibility in seeking a resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The Parliament commended the three discussions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in the UNSC after a gap of more than 55 years; the two reports on the issue by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR); the consistent support demonstrated by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its human rights body Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC); and the convening of three meetings of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir.

It applauded several world parliaments, international human rights organizations as well as the international media, who have been vocal in their condemnation of the ongoing military siege, communications blockade and other restrictions by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK. It appreciated the visits to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) and the OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Kashmir.

The Parliament stressed that the BJP leaders’ threatening statements and belligerent rhetoric as well as irresponsible and aggressive Indian actions pose a grave threat to peace, security and stability in South Asia.

It said it sensitized the world community again about the possibility of a ‘false flag’ terrorist operation by India and any ill-considered misadventure. It reaffirmed the firm resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to thwart any act of aggression resolutely and effectively.

The Parliament underscored that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP dispensation in India was driven by the toxic mix of extremist ideology (Hindutva) and hegemonic designs (Akhand Bharat), which posed a threat inter alia to the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation, to the minorities in India, and to regional peace and stability.

It also underscored that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and the longest outstanding item on the agenda of the UNSC and categorically stated that the “illegal Indian steps do not and cannot alter its disputed status”.

The Parliament reaffirmed the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions and protected by international law. It also reaffirmed previous resolutions of the National Assembly and the Senate, expressing unflinching, unwavering and unstinting solidarity and commitment of the people of Pakistan with the people of IIOJK.

It demanded from India to rescind its illegal unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, immediately lift its inhuman military siege in IIOJK, stop its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and stop extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and cordon-and-search operations; release the illegally detained Kashmiri youth and political leadership; remove restrictions on media, Internet and mobile communications, movement and peaceful assembly; provide access in IIOJK to human rights and humanitarian organizations, independent observers and the media; repeal its draconian laws including Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), withdraw over 900,000 occupation troops from IIOJK; and give Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Parliament called upon the international community to use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its illegal and unilateral actions and human rights violations against the Kashmiri people, pressurize India to adhere to its international human rights obligations, and allow international media, humanitarian organizations and independent observers entry into IIOJK to independently verify reports of abuse, violations and use of excessive force.

It urged the UN Human Rights Council to constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate gross and consistent human rights violations in IIOJ&K being committed by the Indian occupation forces with impunity under the cover of the two draconian laws – AFSPA and PSA– as recommended by the two reports of the UN High Commissioner for human rights.

They reiterated that Pakistan will continue providing all possible support to the Kashmiri people- until they achieve their legitimate right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations, as recognized by the relevant UNSC resolutions.