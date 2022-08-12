PAL finalizes plan to celebrate Pakistan’s diamond jubilee

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday finalized organized its plan for celebrating the diamond jubilee of Pakistan in a befitting way.

PAL Chairman Professor Dr Yousuf Khushk while presiding over a meeting in this regard, said, “August 14 is a day of renewing the pledge of allegiance to Pakistan. This day reminds us that our elders got this homeland after countless sacrifices.”

He said at the time of partition of sub-continent, many families were separated from each other but there was a feeling that they would live their lives in a free country.

“Now we all will have to realize the sacrifices of our elders and work with the same spirit for the development of the country,” he stressed.

Dr Khushk said it was a “thanks giving day” and “we should remember the sacrifices made by our elders for the sake of the country in the past and should pay tribute to their tireless efforts and achievements in every field.

“We should also announce the plan of action for the future with the identification of shortcomings,” he added.

He said there would be held a flag hoisting ceremony at the PAL on August 14. The newly built ‘Audio video Studio” would be inaugurated at about 10:30 a.m., which would on air audio and video interviews of well-known writers/intellectuals of the country, he added.

A “Jashan-e-Azadi Mushaira” would be held at at 11:00 a.m., in which well-known local poets of Pakistani languages would participate, he added.

All officers and staff of the PAL participated in the meeting.