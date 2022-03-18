Pakistan’s sustainable transport future lies in EVs; eco-friendly technology: British HC

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):British High commissioner Dr. Christian Turner Thursday visited the MG JW Automobile Pakistan facility and said, the future of sustainable transport lies in eco-friendly electric vehicles and the MG automobile manufacturers will be reducing carbon emissions with electric automobiles for cleaner and greener Pakistan.

The visit was a festive and exciting event where the High Commissioner interacted with the company’s leadership, visited the state-of-the-art MG assembly plant, and got to test drive the all-electric Marvel R and HS PHEV, said a news release issued here on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Turner said, “It is a wonderful showcase of the British Automotive Brand in Pakistan.

The future is electric and MG will be cutting down carbon emissions with electric vehicles for cleaner and greener Pakistan.” In March 2021, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong had also visited the setup and had similar sentiments after his visit.

MG Motor Pakistan has delivered more than 10,000 vehicles, launched 7 state of the art dealerships with MG Care Centers and introduced world-class latest models in Pakistan, setting the tone for the whole industry. MG vehicles are one of the most advanced, equipped and safe vehicles on Pakistani roads and are considered a standard in their respective categories.

MG with its British legacy has always been a brand of ingenuity and innovation.

The brand entered the Pakistani market under the flag of SAIC Motor International, primarily launching in the luxury category.

The first HS CKD variant line-off was held on 28th May, 2021 and after successful testing and trials, is ready to launch locally assembled, world-class vehicles in the country.

MG envisions a cleaner and technologically advanced future for Pakistan.

The dream is to make Pakistan a part of the global supply chain and soon be able to export Pakistan made MG vehicles across the globe. As the company is ready to start local production and very soon, vehicles “Made in Pakistan”, will be dominating the roads worldwide.