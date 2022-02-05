MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 5 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that the history of Pakistan was incomplete without the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The president said despite all antics, India could not rewrite history and it could not wipe out the memory of international community through its failed propaganda and fake news.

“All the oppressed people including Kashmiri and Palestinians are hoping that after all, there must be the dawn of moral values and justice, away from the petty vested interests, marring the world,” he added.

The president was addressing an inauguration ceremony of Kashmir Monument (Yadgar-e-Shuhada). The ceremony was attended by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, parliamentarians, members of AJK legislative assembly, politicians, top military and civilian authorities and a large number of people.

The president said the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day reminded the world, the stark reality about the large-scale human rights violations and atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

About the Kashmiris’ struggle for their right to self-determination, the president said, it was a long story of trials and tribulations, since the independence of Pakistan.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Allama Iqbal, after 1930, reached to the conclusion that the Muslims and other minorities could not live together in Hindu dominated united India, he said, adding the two nations theory was propounded by Allama Iqbal which led to a movement of independence under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The president said India had been consistently trying to challenge this theory and on daily basis, churning out propaganda.

He further observed that India was setting itself on fire and destined to doom as predicted by Khushwant Singh in his famous book, ‘End of India’.

The president said when there were cruelties and persecution of Muslims in India, they grew restless and concerned.

About IIOJK, the Indian leadership had been resorting to continuous lies in order to dupe the world community. Such a leadership even did not feel shame over their refusal to honour the written commitments and promises made with the United Nations Security Council and the international community for giving the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan had confidence that the UN, during 1948, would resolve the issue after India took the matter to the newly formed global body.

The president said Pakistan developed its nuclear deterrence after India had conducted nuclear tests during 1974. Pakistan was ready to teach a befitting lesson in case of any aggression shown by India, he added.

The president observed that in India, a Hindutva thinking and ideology was being enforced, risking the existence of minorities. Prime Minister Imran Khan had called upon the world to realize the dangers of the genocide of minorities in India, he added.

The president said India had used pellet guns against innocent Kashmiris, blinding hundreds of people and even did not sparing the children.

Rape had been used as a tool by the Indian government to suppress the Kashmiris’ voices. There were rampant incidents of gross human rights violations, extra-judicial killings and illegal arrests in IIOJK, the president said, urging the international community to intervene, hold India accountable and fulfill its promises with the Kashmiris.

The president further said that India was also trying to change the demography of IIOJK by settling the outsiders there.

He also urged the world community to discern between the two different pictures, one being offered in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the other in IIOJK where Indian forces had unleashed a reign of terror.

“Does India think, the coming generations of Kashmir will forget these atrocities?” the president posed a question.

Lauding unmatched sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs, the president said that they should make collective efforts to highlight the issue, leading to the liberation of IIOJK. He declared that no power on earth could stop Kashmir from getting liberation from India and said that he would see its freedom during his lifetime.

The president said the world was witnessing hybrid wars. “We are the most successful nation that has faced the scourge of terrorism and defeated it whereas all other nations had failed, even the superpower could not overcome the challenge,” he added.

About approach by certain European countries towards the human rights, the president observed that in the Mediterranean, migrants were being left out to drown. About 6 billion euros were being spent to stop migrants from entering Europe.

On the occasion, AJK president and prime minister also highlighed the historic aspects of the Kashmir issue, sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri leadership and the people, role of Pakistani nation, the government of Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis and the responsibility of the international community.

The president also gave away cheques as financial support to the affected Kashmiris living on Line of Control.