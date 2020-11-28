ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi ON Saturday said Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” initiative was aimed at developing closer, stronger and cooperative relations with the African continent.

He said this in a meeting with Sudanese counterpart Omar Qamaruddin Ismail on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional issues of common interest, a foreign office press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that Pakistan and Sudan enjoyed close fraternal relations based on common faith and similarity of views. He highlighted Africa as an important continent with 1.3 billion population and 54 countries. The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the ways to enhance trade and investment.

The foreign minister stressed that there were enormous opportunities between the two countries in various fields, including security, education, health, agriculture.

Both sides agreed to maintain close contact and carry forward process of

strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.