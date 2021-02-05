Pakistan’s Embassy in Niger commemorates Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan in Niger Friday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate unwavering support of the people and government of Pakistan with Kashmiri brethren to support their just struggle for right to self-determination.

A series of programmes was arranged to highlight the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said a news release.

First programme was arranged at the Embassy, whereas the second one organized in collaboration with Alhaji Mahmoud KAAT university and third in association with civil society.