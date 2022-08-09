Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 2.53%

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Pakistan’s corona virus positivity ratio has dropped to 2.53% as the country reported 421 fresh cases of the pathogen during the past 24 hours, data released by National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday said.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 16,648 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 421 samples came out positive.

According to the data issued by NIH, 159 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities during the last 24 hours.