ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Libya Maj Gen ® Rashad Javeed called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The foreign minister congratulating Maj Gen ® Rashad Javeed on his nomination as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Libya, directed him to play his role for further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations.

Maj Gen ® Rashad Javeed thanked the foreign minister and assured him of utilizing all of his energies for further expanding Pakistan-Libya ties.