ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said the whole nation including the all political parties were united on the matter of Kashmir and Pakistan will never make any compromise on its security and sovereignty.

Talking to PTV, he said India was badly exposed before the world through its fascist policies and adopted brutality against the minorities.

He said India had always tried to isolate Pakistan but it was remain fail in its objectives, adding India was considering as a big threat for the world peace.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted Indian atrocities and fascist policies at every national and international forums in effective manners.

Indian regime was pushing its expansionist agenda to materialize the evil plan of “greater India” and “Ghar wapsi” agenda of the RSS was being implemented by forcefully converting Indian minorities from different ethnic groups including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits to Hinduism.

Replying to a question, he said India would not suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied valley by its atrocities and it was responsibility of the United Nations (UN) to implement its resolutions regarding resolving of Kashmir issue.

He urged that everyone must be adopted all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control coronavirus with letter and spirit otherwise the deadly virus could be out of control.