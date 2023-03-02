Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with US: PM 

ISLAMABAD, March 02 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored that Pakistan valued its longstanding relationship with the United States and wanted to further deepen bilateral relations.

The prime minister was talking to a four-member U.S. California State Assembly delegation led by Chris Holden that called on him. Other members of the delegation included Assembly members Eloise Reyes, Mike Gipson and Windy Carillo, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said Pakistan and the US celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations last year.

In that backdrop, he said the signing of the ‘Sister-State Resolution’ between California and Punjab on January 9 this year was a welcome development.

Punjab and California could work together in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, agriculture, IT, education and cultural exchanges, he added.

The prime minister appreciated the positive role being played by the Pakistani-American diaspora in further strengthening people-to-people linkages.

Chris Holden thanked the prime minister for the hospitality extended to the delegation during their visit and underscored the need to further expand Pak-US relations.

