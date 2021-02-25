RAWALPINDI, Feb 25 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan valued its brotherly relationship with Iraq and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Minister of Defence of Iraq Jummah Enaad Saadoon Khatab Al Jibori where the latter called on the Army Chief here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The COAS also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence related fields.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing security and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.