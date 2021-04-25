ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): The country has vaccinated the highest number of individuals in past 24 hours making the total count of inoculated population over 1.8 million.

The NCOC in a tweet said on April 24, over 93,445 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across Pakistan, making a total of more than 18 lac 43 thousand doses.

It may be mentioned here that the vaccination at designated Mass and Covid Vaccination Centers (MVCs &CVCs) was carried out in two different timings ranging from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. In the second shift from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. whereas these timings are during Ramazan.