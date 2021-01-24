ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Pakistan on Sunday drew the attention of international community particularly the United Nations to bring an end to the plight of Kashmiri children being denied their right to education.

As the world observes International Day of Education on Monday (January 25), Pakistan highlighted the plight of children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) suffering from inhuman military siege and “digital holocaust.”

“On International Day of Education, we draw attention of (international) community especially (United Nations) to plight of children of IIOJK, who remain deprived of their right to education due to continued inhuman military siege and digital holocaust imposed by India,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.