Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Pakistan, UAE reaffirm commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation

UAE Ambassador acknowledges Pakistan's economic policies
ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and UAE Deputy PM/ Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

DPM Dar received a phone call from United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who conveyed heartfelt Ramazan greetings to the Deputy Prime Minister, as well as the leadership and citizens of Pakistan.

In return, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar extended warm Ramazan wishes to his UAE counterpart, the UAE leadership, and its solidarity with the people of the country.

The two leaders also discussed the results of the recent visit by the Crown Prince of the UAE to Pakistan.

