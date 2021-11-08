Pakistan, UAE ink MOU for Green Cooperation at COP26

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for forging Green Cooperation and a new Climate Partnership to promote Clean Energy and Nature Based Solutions at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) being held at Glasgow, Scotland.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam who is leading the Pakistani delegation at the global climate summit took to Twitter to announce the significant development.

He further wrote, “…many countries including US, Germany, Saudia and UK have now partnered and aligned with Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The tweet was followed by hashtag #GreenVision and #10BillionTreeTsunami.