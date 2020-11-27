ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday expressed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Afghan peace process and assured to continue facilitating the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.

In a meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar on sidelines of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger’s capital Niamey, Qureshi however warned of spoilers who did not wish to see return of peace in the region.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Afghan peace process and measures to further strengthen Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended condolences to his Afghan counterpart over recent terrorist attacks in Kabul and Bamiyan and reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

He also stressed the importance of reduction in violence leading to ceasefire to save lives and advance peace efforts.

Referring to the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kabul, Qureshi said that Pakistan remained committed to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He said that the understandings reached during the visit and the ‘Shared Vision’ issued by the two sides would help take this process forward.

Qureshi stressed that peace negotiations represented a historic opportunity, which he said, must be seized by the Afghan leadership to establish enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

He also underlined the need for utilizing the tremendous potential in the economic and commercial fields, which could be exploited by securing peace in Afghanistan and enhancing regional connectivity.

The Foreign Minister further underscored that the Afghan peace process offered the opportunity for return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

Appreciating Pakistan’s sincere efforts in support of the Afghan peace process, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s visit to Kabul and its important outcomes.

He also thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for his participation in the Geneva Conference and reaffirmation of Pakistan’s support for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan.

Reaffirming their resolve to closely follow-up on the Prime Minister’s visit to Kabul, the two foreign ministers agreed to pursue cooperation in relevant fields under the agreed mechanism of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity