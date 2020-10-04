Pakistan to appoint permanent representative at IMO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that for the first time, the government would appoint a permanent representative at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to safeguard the shipping interests.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said “Once again Ministry of Maritime Affairs is setting a tradition.”

He said that Pakistan would also be contesting to secure a seat in category “C” in the upcoming IMO elections of 2021.

The minister said the ministry has invited applications from the interested candidates for the post to represent Ministry of Maritime who will be based at London, UK.