Pakistan, Tajikistan pledge to strengthen ties in digital media, business & culture

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP): Tajik Ambassador Sharifzoda Yousuf Toir on Monday called on Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon and discussed the evolving media and digital media landscapes.

Accompanying with Deputy Head of Mission Saidjon Shafiev, he exchanged insights on opportunities and challenges in these sectors.

In addition to digital media, both sides discussed the areas of mutual interest, including business and cultural cooperation emphasizing the importance of enhancing bilateral ties in these fields.

SAPM Fahd Haroon highlighted the growing importance of digital media in shaping public discourse and outlined Pakistan’s efforts to engage with global partners on digital issues, including tackling misinformation and bridging the digital divide.

They agreed on the potential for deeper collaboration in the areas of digital media, business, and culture, with a view to strengthening long-term relations.

“I look forward to continued engagement with Tajikistan and exploring new avenues for cooperation in digital media and other sectors,” said Fahd Haroon following the meeting.

In conclusion, they expressed a commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Tajikistan.