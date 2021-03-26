Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to a surface ballistic missile that can hit targets 900 kilometres away and carries an “advanced navigation system,” the ISPR said.

“The test flight was aimed at the re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including an advanced navigation system,” the military’s media wing said.

The flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated the scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the missile test.