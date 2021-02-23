Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas through enhanced connectivity

COLOMBO, Feb 23 (APP):Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas including trade, investment, science and technology and culture through enhanced connectivity.

“My visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relationship [with Sri Lanka] specially trade and economic ties through enhanced connectivity…,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa here after holding one-on-one and delegation talks.

Imran Khan since Pakistan was part of the Chinese President’s Belt and Road Initiative through its flagship China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Sri Lanka can benefit from the project through enhanced connectivity up to the Central Asian States.

The Prime Minister, who was in Sri Lnaka on a two-day visit, said that he had asked his delegation to find ways and means to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries through increased connectivity.