Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas through enhanced connectivity
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a joint press conference

COLOMBO, Feb 23 (APP):Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas including trade, investment, science and technology and culture through enhanced connectivity.

“My visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relationship [with Sri Lanka] specially trade and economic ties through enhanced connectivity…,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa here after holding one-on-one and delegation talks.

Delegation level talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Imran Khan since Pakistan was part of the Chinese President’s Belt and Road Initiative through its flagship China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Sri Lanka can benefit from the project through enhanced connectivity up to the Central Asian States.

ALSO READ  An attractive and eye catching view of Katpa Desert Lake in the mountain area of Pakistan

The Prime Minister, who was in Sri Lnaka on a two-day visit, said that he had asked his delegation to find ways and means to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries through increased connectivity.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR