Pakistan sends relief goods for Beirut blast victims

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP): The government of Pakistan on Friday sent a plane carrying eight tons of relief goods including medicines and food items for the victims of massive explosion in Beirut.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Lebanon Najeeb Durrani handed over the assistance at the Rafic Hariri International Airport, the Foreign Office said.

The relief goods were received by senior officials of the Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Pakistan’s gesture is aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the Lebanese people due to the massive explosion in Beirut on 4th August.