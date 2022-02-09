Pakistan & Saudi Arabia to jointly work to tackle climate change: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will jointly work to tackle climate change.

Pakistan offers its experience in forestry to to collaborate with #SaudiGreenInitiative backed by strong green leaderships & visions of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman & Prime Minister Imran Khan. #Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will jointly work to tackle climate change. — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 9, 2022

In a tweet, he said that “Pakistan offers its experience in forestry to collaborate with Saudi Green Initiative backed by strong green leaderships and visions of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

Pakistan to provide technical assistance to the Saudi govt to plant 10 billion trees. Green diplomacy between Pakistan and KSA will help our environmental partnership

learn a lot from each other’s green initiatives. Together we can and together we must tackle #ClimateChange — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 9, 2022

He said that Pakistan to provide technical assistance to the Saudi govt to plant 10 billion trees. Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that green diplomacy between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will help our environmental partnership learn a lot from each other’s green initiatives.

“Together we can and together we must tackle Climate Change”, he added.