Pakistan renews call for independent state of Palestine

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday stressed resolving the dispute of Palestine with establishment of a two States as per resolutions of the United Nations.

“Palestinian’s right to self determination is inalienable and we renew call for establishment of independent State of Palestine on basis of internationally agreed parameters with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tweeted.

Qureshi said, “Pakistan reaffirms stand on Palestine of 2-state solution as enshrined in UN resolutions.”