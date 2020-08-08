Pakistan remains steadfast for inclusive Afghan political settlement: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that Pakistan remained steadfast in support of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

“Good to speak (with Mike Pompeo) and to reiterate Pakistan’s continued stand for regional peace and security. We remain steadfast in support of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He was referring to his Friday’s telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wherein in the two sides discussed the bilateral and regional matters including Kashmir dispute as well as Afghan peace process.

Qureshi said Pakistan looked forward to strengthening bilateral relationship with the US and to continuing as anchors of stability.

The foreign minister’s tweet came in response to an earlier tweet by Pompeo saying, “Productive call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today about continued cooperation on Afghan peace and the importance of supporting regional stability. I look forward to advancing our shared goals and increasing partnership.”