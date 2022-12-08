Pakistan ready to play part in SAARC’s revival: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Pakistan was ready to play its part in reviving the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

In a tweet on the SAARC Charter Day, he said the day was a reminder of the vast untapped potential of regional development, connectivity, and cooperation among the countries of South Asia.

Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that the people of SAARC countries were victims of these missed opportunities.

“Pakistan is ready to play its part in the revival of SAARC,” he said.

The SAARC Charter Day is observed every year on 8th December. On this day in 1985, SAARC Charter was adopted in Dhaka, during the first summit of the group.