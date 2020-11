ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan played a leading role in sensitizing the world over the issue of sacrilegious acts which had pained Muslims.

In a tweet, the president said that on the human rights and freedom issues, Pakistan also led the world through moral guidance.

โ€œWe have accepted 3.5 million refugees whereas the developed world created hurdles. It let them drown but did not accept,โ€ he further added.