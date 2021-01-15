Pakistan offers supportive, enabling, business-friendly environment to foreign investors: Ambassador Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Pakistan offers supportive and enabling investment climate based on better regulations for safeguarding foreign investment and improvement in the Ease of Doing Business ranking by the World Bank with consistent efforts to boost business environment in the country.

This was stated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad at a two-day (January 13-14) event for Japanese companies interested in investing in Pakistan, according to a press release issued by Pakistan’s Embassy in Tokyo on Friday.

Embassy of Pakistan co-hosted the event in Tokyo with the support of Board of Investment (BoI), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) and others.

In his opening remarks, the Ambassador, while acknowledging contributions of more than eighty Japanese companies already operating in Pakistan, pointed towards a keen interest shown by many more Japanese companies to integrate in Pakistan’s economy for which the Mission expects expansion and diversification of Japanese investment in Pakistan in the coming years.

The audience was also introduced to the attractive incentives being offered for investing in Special Economic Zones in Pakistan in addition to the commercial advantages associated with Pakistan such as its geographical location.

Other factors like huge domestic market, no distinction between domestic and foreign investors, trained and English speaking educated manpower, quality infrastructure, abundant natural resources and extensive digital penetration already well recognized by multinational companies would also be beneficial.

In different sessions during the event, Japanese investors were exposed to various investment opportunities in the sectors including variety of products.

They included Textiles, Leather, Sports Goods, Surgical Instruments, Fisheries, Fruits and Vegetables, Agricultural Machinery, Marble and Granite, Autoparts, Construction and Housing and Information Technology.

Pakistan’s Trade and Investment Counselor in Japan Tahir Habib Cheema represented the Embassy, Ministry of Commerce and Board of Investment and responded to questions and concerns raised by Japanese participants.

During the last session hosted for all major business chambers in Pakistan to interact with the delegation, Cheema offered both Japanese investors and Pakistani companies to obtain assistance from the mission as and when required.

The embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo assured its full cooperation to BoI and TDAP for promoting investment and trade between Pakistan and Japan while thanking JICA, JETRO and ITPO UNIDO for their continued support in enhancing bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.