Pakistan offers immense potential for foreign companies: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan offered immense potential for investment in diverse areas by foreign companies including from the United Kingdom.

Talking to High Commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the British companies needed to be encouraged to benefit from Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment.

The President asked the High Commissioner-designate to work for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also asked the High Commissioner-designate to facilitate Pakistani community and expose the real face of India which had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.