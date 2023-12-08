Pakistan, Netherlands unveil joint commemorative postage stamp

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Pakistan and The Netherlands on Friday unveiled the commemorative postage stamp to mark 75 years of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands Suljuk Mustansar Tarar and Secretary General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands Paul Huijts unveiled the special commemorative postage stamp issued by Pakistan Post.

Secretary General Paul Huijts was accompanied by Ambassador Wouter Jurgens, Director for Asia & Oceania Department and other senior officers of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar in his remarks focussed on the growing momentum of bilateral cooperation and high-level interactions including the recent meetings between Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s annual session in New York and COP-28 in Dubai.

He highlighted the scope of further cooperation in the fields of trade, economics, IT and import of manpower from Pakistan.

Secretary General Paul Huijts in his remarks appreciated the initiative and the design of the stamp. He underscored the steady progress in the bilateral political and economic relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The commemorative stamp was earlier launched by Foreign Secretary, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Henry de Vries, in Islamabad on November 2, 2023.

The unique edition of postage stamp issued by Pakistan Post has been designed by an internationally celebrated Pakistani visual artist, Aisha Khalid, who is regarded as a pioneer in the neo miniature global movement emerging from Pakistan.

The special design of the stamp symbolizes the longstanding friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948, Pakistan-the Netherlands bilateral cooperation has continued to grow in diverse sectors, including political, trade and investment, science and technology, education, water management, climate change and cooperation at multilateral institutions. The Netherlands is the second-largest trade destination for Pakistan’s exports to the European Union.

The issuance of commemorative postage stamp was one of the many initiatives that the Pakistan Embassy took to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the bilateral relations.