Pakistan Navy to hold fourth in series of Maritime Security Workshop at PNWC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Pakistan Navy is going to hold fourth in the series of Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at its premier institute, Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) Lahore from December 8-16.

In his message on the occasion issued here by the Pakistan Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said: “It is a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan Navy is holding fourth in the series of Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4) at its premier institute, Pakistan Navy War College Lahore.”

Admiral Niazi said: “The continuity of MARSEW is not only reassuring, but its real success lies in the interest it has evoked across a broad spectrum of country’s policy makers, executives, academicians, businessman, enterprises and media since its inaugural session in 2017.”

MARSEW, he said has become a formal link with the country’s diverse stakeholders in creating awareness on maritime issues, highlighting their impact on the national security and underscoring immense potentials of the country’s Blue Economy.

“MARSEW-4 assumes greater significance since it culminates with the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan Navy Staff Course,” he underlined.

Dovetailed with MARSEW-4, the Naval Chief said that the Golden Jubilee Celebrations depicted the cardinal role of PNWC as the cradle of middle tier naval leadership in Pakistan Navy.

“It has proudly mentored generations of Officers who in execution of the staff and operational duties continued to raise the bar ever higher,” he highlighted.

“I strongly believe that the destiny of Pakistan is intimately linked to sea. A paradigm shift at global level for sustainable development of sea based resources is underway,” the Naval Chief said.

Appropriate national investment in marine research and development, tapping of Blue Economic potential and efficient operationalization of maritime component of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be harbinger of country’s economic fortunes, he said.

“I look forward to profound support from all stake holders in promoting maritime awareness and providing fresh impetus to Blue Economy in Pakistan. I commend Pakistan Navy War College for holding the event in its true essence. May Pakistan, Pakistan Navy and PN War College continue on their course to scaling newer heights of progress and prosperity,” Admiral Niazi concluded.