Pakistan Navy keel laying ceremonies of Type-054 A/P Frigate, Milgem Class Corvette held

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP):Pakistan Navy keel laying ceremonies of 3rd Type-054A Class Frigate and 2nd MILGEM Class Corvette were held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard Shanghai, China and Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), Turkey respectively.

Both the ceremonies were graced by respective Country’s Chief Naval Overseers, separately, said a news release received here from Pakistan Navy.

Type 054 A/P Class Frigate, will be most technologically advanced surface platform of Pakistan Navy Fleet, fitted with state of the art Surface, Subsurface and Anti-Air weapons, Combat Management System and Sensors.

These ships will significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean.

Chief Naval Overseer (China) Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh, as being the Chief Guest commended the timely achievement of keel laying milestone of the ship despite ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and appreciated CSTC/ HZ Shipyard for their concerted efforts.

Another significant Keel Laying ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvette for Pakistan Navy was held in Turkey.

Pakistan Navy has concluded contract with M/s ASFAT for construction of four corvettes out of which two are being constructed at Istanbul Naval Shipyard and two at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

These corvettes will be fitted with state of the art Surface, Sub-Surface and Anti-Air Weapons & Sensors, integrated through an advanced Network Centric Combat Management System.

The Chief Guest for the Keel Laying ceremony at Istanbul Naval Shipyard was Chief Naval Overseer (Turkey) Commodore Ehsan Ahmed Khan. While addressing, the Chief Guest marked the event to further cement the bond of friendship between the two strategically aligned nations with common share values, culture and principles.

He acknowledged the commitment and dedication of M/s ASFAT, INSY and Turkish Ministry of National Defence for meeting the challenging construction schedule despite constraints posed by global pandemic.

The induction of Type 054A/P Class Frigates & MILGEM Class Corvettes in Pakistan Navy would play an important role in geo strategic milieu and help in thwarting any aggression posed by the adversaries. The new inductions will significantly enhance maritime defence and deterrence capabilities of Pakistan Navy and would contribute in maintaining balance of power in the Indian Ocean Region.

The respective Keel Laying Ceremonies were attended by representatives of China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) & HZ Shipyard officials and senior management of M/s ASFAT (a Turkish state-owned Defense Contracting Company), senior management of Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), representatives from Turkish Lloyd and other dignitaries, separately.