Pakistan Navy inducts PNS Tughril, Seaking helicopters in PN Fleet

KARACHI, Jan 24 (APP):The Induction ceremony of PNS TUGHRIL, first of four Type 054-A/P, multi role frigates and 10 Seaking helicopters was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard here on Monday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest.

Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi received President Dr. Arif Alvi while a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the chief guest Guard of Honour.

The contract for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in June 2018.

PNS TUGHRIL, the lead ship of Type 054-A/P has been inducted into PN fleet alongwith Seaking helicopters gifted by the state of Qatar.

During the welcome address, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underlined that induction of PNS TUGHRIL and Seaking helicopters would further augment PN combat capabilities in safeguarding territorial integrity and maritime interests of Pakistan.

The Naval Chief also elaborated the role of Pakistan Navy in promoting peace and stability in the region through various maritime initiatives.

President Dr. Arif Alvi commended the induction of state of the art ship PNS TUGHRIL and Seaking Helicopters in PN Fleet.

He expressed satisfaction and confidence that potent and highly capable Pakistan Navy Fleet and its air arm would continue promoting peace and stability in line with Government’s policy while devotedly guarding our maritime frontiers.

The president stressed the need of well equipped Fleet with surface, air and sub-surface platforms to safeguard sea frontiers under the challenging security environment.

President Dr. Arif Alvi underscored that Pakistan was a land of peace and urges security and stability in the region.

During his address, the president congratulated all those involved in the Frigate and Seaking Helicopter Projects and emphasized that such projects were manifestation of the trust and mutual cooperation that existed with our time tested friends.

Later, the chief guest handed over traditional Ship’s scroll and aircraft documents to Commander Pakistan Fleet followed by prayers from Almighty.

The ceremony was attended by guests from embassies of China & Qatar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and serving as well as retired officers of Tri-services.