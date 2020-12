Pakistan Navy on Wednesday demonstrated its combat readiness through Live Weapon Firing of Surface to air Missiles (SAMs).

“The launched missiles successfully engaged intended targets,” Pakistan Navy’s media wing said in a statement

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The Chief of Naval Staff expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy to defend national maritime interests.

Naval Chief commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

He emphasized on continued vigilance to thwart any aggression against Pakistan’s sea frontiers.