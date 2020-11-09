Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal mausoleum
APP07-09 LAHORE: November 09 - Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers during change of guard ceremony to pay homage to the Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary at Mazar-e-Iqbal. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP): An impressive change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Monday.

The 143rd birth anniversary of national poet, who with the vision of independent state inspired the creation of Pakistan, was being celebrated across the country.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Rangers ceremoniously moved out of the Mazar lead by their officer-in-charge.

Both the outgoing incoming guards of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Rangers were inspected by station commander (Navy) Lahore, commodore Muhammad Neimatullah.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by wreath laying at the Mazar of the national poet by station commander (Navy) on behalf of the chief of the naval staff, officers, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy.

Later on, station commander offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.

The ceremony was observed by military and civil officials, school children and general public.

