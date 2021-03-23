ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): The Consulate General of Pakistan and the Pakistani community based in Hong Kong celebrated the 81st National Day of Pakistan with traditionalfervour and resolve to make the country a strong, vibrant, progressive, democratic and welfare state.

Consul General of Pakistan Bilal Ahmad Butt unfurled the Pakistani flag to the tune of Pakistan’s national anthem in a ceremony held at the Pakistan Club, Hong Kong.

Special messages by the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were readout, in which both the leaders highlighted the importance of the day and paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of the Pakistan movement.

Participants condemned the Indian Illegal Occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and resolved to support to their brethren for their right to self-determination.

At the end of ceremony, a cake commemorating the Pakistan’s National Day was cut by the Consul General along with Consul Generals of Indonesia, Qatar, Turkey and Consul of Iran.

The ceremony was attended by the limited members of Pakistani community based in Hong Kong due to Covid-19 pandemic.