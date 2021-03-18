Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral future engagement

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Pakistan and Kuwait Thursday agreed on a roadmap for future engagement for the two countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation and upgrade the ties to a “different level.”

Addressing a joint press stakeout here, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and visiting Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait, Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah highlighted that the bilateral trade was not up to the potential and there existed a huge room to increase the volume.

Earlier, the two foreign ministers held delegation level talks and discussed the wide array of bilateral and regional issues with particular focus on enhancing bilateral engagement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi told media that the roadmap was meant to set target and vision for future.

He said both the sides discussed visa issues lingering on for years wherein he said the Kuwaiti FM gave an encouraging response recognizing the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait’s development.

The Kuwaiti FM also appreciated the Pakistan’s support to Kuwait in challenging times of COVID-19 and expressed interest to invite more doctors, nurses and medical technicians from Pakistan.

He said in order to enhance connectivity, Pakistan and Kuwait agreed to develop linkages between Gwadar Port and Mubarak al Kabeer Port of Kuwait.

The foreign minister appreciated the Kuwait’s role to diffuse tension between GCC countries.

Kuwaiti FM Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah said the Pakistan-Kuwait ties were 58 years old and acknowledged Pakistan’s historical support and cooperation for Kuwait’s security which continued even to the current era of pandemic.

Referring to his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kuwaiti FM told media that he conveyed a message from Kuwaiti PM which manifested the solid ties between the two countries.

He said both the countries had agreed to institutionalize the bilateral relations to have clear indicators of cooperation in multiple sectors.

He said Pakistani community was a “integral part” of Kuwait’s development for which the country was proud of.

He thanked and appreciated Pakistan’s neutral position during the rift in GCC countries and expressed the pleasure over resolution of the dispute.

To a question, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the bilateral trade of over a billion dollar was not up to the mark which could be enhanced manifold.

He said the Kuwaiti side had also been apprised of the friendly regime, high return, ease of doing business, and potential for investment in Pakistan.

He said under the roadmap, the two countries had agreed for promotion of cultural ties and linkages in fields of education, adding that the bilateral trajectory of military cooperation was positive.

The Kuwaiti FM told media that the Kuwaiti government was just dealing with the illegal residents and the Pakistani diaspora did not need to be afraid of losing their jobs.

He also assured that the Kuwait leadership was committed to address the issue once and for all.

Asked whether Kuwait would mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir issue, he said the Kuwait’s position was clear and went along the UNSC and OIC resolutions.

However, the Kuwait would not hesitate to play a role for amicable resolution of the issues as the country never wanted the friendly countries to enter any tension.