Pakistan issues visas to Sikh pilgrims on death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):On the occasion of Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2022.

The issuance of visas was covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974. Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions. The visas issued from New Delhi were in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to religious pilgrims by the High Commission was in line with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on visits to Religious Shrines between the two countries.

Expressing his views on the auspicious occasion, Charge d’Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling yatra. Pakistan took immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims, he added.

During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on 21 June and return back to India on 30 June 2022.