TEHRAN (Iran) April 21 (APP): Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for opening of six market places at borders areas of the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

These six market places would be established at border between Balochistan province of Pakistan and Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

The foreign minister expressed the confidence that establishment of border markets would be beneficial for both countries.

It would go a long way in improving the economic conditions of the residents of border areas, he added.

The proposal for opening of border markets was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Iranian President Rouhani during his visit to Iran in 2019.