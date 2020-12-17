Pakistan intends to work with China on solar panel technology in next three months: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan wanted to work with China on solar panel technology in the next three months.

The minister was speaking virtually at the concluding day of 23rd conference on “Sustainable Development in the Times of Covid-19” arranged by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) from December 14 to 17.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that the government, in particular, wanted to work on the B2B (Business to Business) formula instead of cooperating with a country’s government.

He said promotion of solar technology would help increase the use of modern technology in Pakistan as well as enable manufacturing companies to make more profit.

Chaudhry Fawad said working on Science and Technology, Energy and Solar Energy projects like China was the top priority of the present government.

The federal minister also assured that his ministry would continue to work with SDPI in the future so that they can project vivid picture of Pakistan in education, health, energy, technology and other fields in front of the world.