Pakistan, Hungary agree to explore new areas of cooperation

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Pakistan and Hungary on Monday agreed to work together on maintaining a positive trajectory in bilateral relations and explore new areas of cooperation.

The agreement was reached during the 6th round of Pakistan-Hungary Bilateral Political Consultations held in Budapest.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan delegation and Deputy State Secretary Ambassador Lazlo Varadi led the Hungarian side at the 6th Round of the consultations.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and discussed regional and global developments.

Meanwhile, in Budapest, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan also met with the State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security, Petar Szataray and Deputy State Secretary for International Cooperation, Atilla Hidegh.