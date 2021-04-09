LONDON, Apr 09 (APP): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Friday expressed his condolences over the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Our deepest condolences to Her Majesty, The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the UK on the sad demise of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh,” the High Commissioner said in a condolence message.

“The UK has lost a sagacious elder and Pakistan, a sincere friend. His kind patronage of Pakistan Society UK for 68 years was reflective of his affection for Pakistan and its people,” he added.