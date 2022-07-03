Pakistan HC presents calligraphy artwork to Bangladesh ministry

DHAKA, Jul 3 (APP): High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui called on Amanul Haq, Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh here on Sunday and presented a gift of Islamic calligraphy artwork for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The calligraphy had been rendered by Asghar Ali, a Pakistani Naqqash of the Mosque of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) in Madinah Munawwarah.

The Chief of Protocol Amanul Haq appreciated this gesture of the Pakistan High Commission and said that the artwork will be displayed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.