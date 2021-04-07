ISLAMABAD, April 07 (APP): The High Commission for Pakistan in India has issued over 1,100 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations being held from April 12-22.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions every year, a press release Wednesday said.

“The issuance of pilgrimage visas is a part of the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. This also reflects the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to faithfully implement the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. Pakistan takes pride in preserving sacred religious places and extending all possible facilitation for the visiting pilgrims of all faiths,” press release of the high commission further added.

These visas have been issued as a “special gesture” by the Government of Pakistan in view of the importance of the event for Sikh marking the start of their new year.

On the occasion, Pakistan high commission also extended special felicitations to all those celebrating this auspicious occasion and wished them a fulfilling yatra.